WATCH: Floods leave Scarborough in disarray

Many areas of Scarborough have been left underwater after a torrential downpour.

A large thunder shower hit the town at around 11am today leaving residents in disarray.

The flash flood has backed up drains and made conditions almost impossible for drivers.

Between 11.30am and 1.30pm, fire control received approximately 60 reports of flooding to properties across Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had eight fire engines and 50 firefighters assisting residents in various areas.

Areas hit in particular included Eastborough, Dunslow Road and Stepney Road.

Roads have also breaking up in Sandybed Lane, Valley Road and Trafalgar Road.

Scarborough Spa had to cancel last night’s orchestra evening performance due to the severe rain and flooding within areas of the Grand Hall.

