A musician has released his latest comic video celebrating the arrival of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Paul Ballington, a plumber from Dinnington, near Rotherham, records a video every year themed around the cycle race.

He changes the lyrics to 'Get On Yer Bike' to include the new destinations along the route - and has now inserted references to Bridlington, Tadcaster and Sheffield's Fox Valley.

Paul has previously performed his track live at the Tour's opening ceremony.