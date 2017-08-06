Wave of funding for super seven

A cross-Channel relay has been made possible after housebuilder Kebbell Homes sponsored Scarborough’s Kingfishers Swimming Club the final £700 needed to reach their £6,500 target.

The team of seven girls are presently in Dover, training in the open sea and waiting for confirmation that the 21 mile crossing to Calais is on.

A safe crossing, which can take between 10 and 20 hours, is dependent on the tides and permission could be granted anytime, day or night.

They will swim non-stop in one-hour slots in strict rotation until they land on the French shore.

Established almost 40 years ago, the Kingfishers Swimming Club is a local charity and swimming club that has a long history of completing challenges, most notably breaking the world record for the fastest crossing of the English Channel by a seven person relay team in 2013.

In July 2016, the squad completed a ‘Swim the Borough’, a 44-mile relay formation sea swim from Staithes to Speeton.

This swim was ratified as a record by the British Long Distance Swimming Association and the squad received a special mention in the BLDSA report.

The funds raised for this attempt have been used to cover the health and safety requirements as well as costs of the boat and crew at Dover.

Parent volunteer for the Kingfishers Swimming Club, John Bamford said: “The team is thrilled to be embarking on this adventure and we were so pleased that Kebbell was able to help us out with the last push for fundraising. We are now in Dover, training every day and waiting excitedly for the sea conditions to be suitable for us to start the relay.”

Andrew Fawell, sales manager for Kebbell said: “At Kebbell we know the months and months of physical training such a feat demands and the mental toughness the team require to complete the challenge. So we are all wishing the team the very best of luck.”

