West Pier and Traf do battle in Senior Cup

The draws have been made for each of the Scarborough & District Sunday League cup competitions.

There will be an early thriller in the Senior Cup, as West Pier entertain Trafalgar, while holders Newlands are at home against Ayton.

In the other games, Fylingdales host Roscoes Bar and Heslerton do battle with Angel Athletic.

In the Kenward Cup, Valley will host Angel Athletic Reserves and Fylingdales Reserves are at home to Hush.

The winners of the first match will be at home to Radio Scarborough, while the victors in the second game will travel to Angel Athletic.

The other second round games sees Newlands tackling Roscoes Bar, Trafalgar hosting Ayton Reserves, Newlands Reserves doing battle with West Pier Reserves, Heslerton facing up to Shakespeare, Ayton playing Castle Tavern and West Pier entertaining Fylingdales.

There are two games in the first round of the GoalSports Trophy, with Valley playing Newlands Reserves and Angel Reserves competing against Ayton Reserves.

The winner of the first tie will go through to play West Pier Reserves, with the successful side in the second game travelling to Castle Tavern.

Meanwhile, Radio Scarborough play Fylingdales Reserves and Hush tackle Shakespeare in the other quarter-final.