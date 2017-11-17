Westway man takes his Chance in Whitby

Two Westway ABC fighters were in action at Whitby BC’s home show at the Whitby Pavilion.

Chance Wedge, 23, returned to the ring at welterweight after a three-year absence from action.

Wedge took on Callum Brownstein of Northumberland University in his first fight back in action after spending time away from the sport to concentrate on setting up his business.

The Bridlington-based Westway boxer looked a little ring-rusty in the opening stages as he allowed himself to be dragged into a scrappy first round.

Wedge eased his way back into a rhythm and started to control Brownstein, using his jab effectively while landing the cleaner combinations throughout.

The Westway man controlled the second and third rounds to take a deserved unanimous points decision victory.

Coach George Rhodes said: “After a slow start, Chance looked a class act and dictated the pace of the fight.

“He landed the more accurate shots and threw more punches too.”

Making his debut in the boxing ring was another Westway fighter, Australian Sam Myers, who took on Birkenhead Victoria’s Elliott Corridon in a super-middleweight bout.

Corridon started well as Myers adjusted to his first fight, as the Aussie eased his way into things.

After covering up on the ropes and feinting a jab, Myers landed a huge overhand right that floored Corridon and ended the fight just halfway through the first round.

“It really was a extraordinary knockout punch,” said Rhodes.

“Sam overcame his nerves in some style and silenced the crowd with a huge knockout punch.”