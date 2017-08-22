What caused two bin fires in Scarborough last night?

Firefighters in Scarborough were called to two litter bin fires last night caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes.

The crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to two litter bin fires within four hours in Scarborough last night (August 21).

Both fires are believed to have been caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes.

Just after 11.30pm, a fire crew was called to extinguish the bin which was alight in Westborough.

And less than four hours later they were called to the coach park on Castle Street where another bin was ablaze.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fires were extinguished using one hose reel jet and were believed to be due to a carelessly discarded cigarette.