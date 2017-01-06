What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday January 6

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn. Local band entertaining you with all your favourites through the decades, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: No Regrets, 9pm.

THEATRE

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

DRIFFIELD METHODIST SCHOOLROOM: Driffield Methodist Amateur Dramatic Group will be performing ‘A lad in a Manger’ at 7.30pm. Tickets: Adult £6, children £3, family from £15. Available from Horsley and Dawson, Sokells and the Methodist Church Office.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Conner Lawlor, 8pm-10pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Normafest, 7pm.

Saturday January 7

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Loose Coverz (3 piece popular covers), 9.15pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Keith Swales, 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks. Superb award winning folk and blues duo, 9pm.

THEATRE

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets for the production can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or by calling 01262 678258.

DRIFFIELD METHODIST SCHOOLROOM: Driffield Methodist Amateur Dramatic Group will be performing ‘A lad in a Manger’ at 2.30pm. Tickets: Adult £6, children £3, family from £15. Available from Horsley and Dawson, Sokells and the Methodist Church Office.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Normafest, 10am.

Sunday January 8

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma. Newcastle’s acoustic Hero - great musician, 2pm-7pm.

THEATRE

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue - 2017 stage tour, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Viennese Gala - Manchester Camerata at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 2.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

DRIFFIELD METHODIST SCHOOLROOM: Driffield Methodist Amateur Dramatic Group will be performing ‘A lad in a Manger’ at 2.30pm. Tickets available from Horsley and Dawson, Sokells and the Methodist Church Office.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Stony, 6pm-8pm.

BEIDERBECKE’S HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Live music - easy street with Roger Maughan, 6.30pm.