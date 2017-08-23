Where have floods hit Scarborough?

In two hours, around 60 reports of flooding were made to the fire service as flash flooding battered Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue currently have eight fire engines with around 50 crew members attending flooding incidents throughout Scarborough.
A spokesperson said: "Crews have been assisting with rescuing people from cars trapped in floodwater and at properties with vulnerable residents. They are now working their way around areas of Scarborough giving assistance to residents affected by flooding."
They have also released a list of all the reports of flooding - which were all made in just over two hours.
11:49 Seamer Road Scarborough- Dangerous structure
Reports of a roof collapsing due to rainfall
11:55 Merchants Row Scarborough flooding inside premises
Crews pumping out properties using light portable pump
11:56 Oriel Crescent Scarborough flooding inside premises
Crews using ejector pump to remove flood water from property
11:56 Nicholas Street automatic fire alarm no fire service attendance
11:50 Castle Road Scarborough Flooding inside premises
Crews assisted occupants of flats who were trapped due to flood water.
11:59 North Street, Scarborough flooding inside premises
11:59 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:00 North Street Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:00 North Street Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:00 New Queen Street Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:00 Victoria Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:02 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:03 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:03 Valley Road Scarborough- vehicle stuck in floodwater
12:04 Victoria Road Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:04 Salter Road, Eastfield, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:05 Scalby Road, Newby, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:05 Hawthorn Walk, Eastfield Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:06 Valley Road Scarborough- vehicle stuck in floodwater
Crews pushed one car from floodwater and gave advice to people trying to drive through the water
12:06 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough – flooding in premises
12:07 Harvest Way, Eastfield, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:07 Sandside, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:07 Westbourne Grove, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:09 Northstead, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:09 Holbeck Hill, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:09 Avenue Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:09 Eastborough Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:10 Ramshill Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:11 Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough- flooding in open
12:11 Royal Crescent, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:11 Newlands Avenue, Newby, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:12 Queen Street, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:12 Newborough, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:15 Westbourne Grove, Scarborough- flooding in open
12:14 Scalby Road, Scarborough- flooding in open
12:15 Holbeck Avenue, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:15 Victoria Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:17 St Martins Place, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:20 Scalby Road Scarborough – flooding advice given
12:21 North Marine Road Scarborough- flooding advice given
12:22 Ramshill Road, Scarborough- flooding
12:26 Victoria Road, Scarborough- flooding inside premises
12:33 St Johns Road, Scarborough- flooding inside premises
12:35 Seamer Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:36 Northstead, Scarborough flooding in open
12:36 Napier Crescent, Seamer, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:39 Stepnery Road Scarborough vehicle stuck in flood water
12:46 Valley Bridge, Scarborough – vehicle stuck in flood water in underground car park.
Crews assisted with moving vehicle out of flood water
12:46 Ingle Close, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:53 The Spa, Scarborough flooding inside premises
12:53 New Queen Street, Scarborough- report of flood water going down
12:54 Queen Street, Scarborough - flooding inside premises
13:13 Londesborough Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
13:24 St Martins Avenue Scarborough flooding inside premises
13:25 Castle Road Scarborough flooding inside premises
13:25 Stepney Road Scarborough flooding in open
13:30 Castle Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises
13:58 Esplanade, Scarborough flooding inside premises
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.