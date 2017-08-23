Where have floods hit Scarborough?

In two hours, around 60 reports of flooding were made to the fire service as flash flooding battered Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and rescue currently have eight fire engines with around 50 crew members attending flooding incidents throughout Scarborough.

A spokesperson said: "Crews have been assisting with rescuing people from cars trapped in floodwater and at properties with vulnerable residents. They are now working their way around areas of Scarborough giving assistance to residents affected by flooding."

They have also released a list of all the reports of flooding - which were all made in just over two hours.

11:49 Seamer Road Scarborough- Dangerous structure

Reports of a roof collapsing due to rainfall

Scenes across Scarborough today as floods hit the town

11:55 Merchants Row Scarborough flooding inside premises

Crews pumping out properties using light portable pump

11:56 Oriel Crescent Scarborough flooding inside premises

Crews using ejector pump to remove flood water from property

Reports of a sink hole at Valley Road

11:56 Nicholas Street automatic fire alarm no fire service attendance

11:50 Castle Road Scarborough Flooding inside premises

Crews assisted occupants of flats who were trapped due to flood water.

11:59 North Street, Scarborough flooding inside premises

Flooding on Valley Road, Scarborough

11:59 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:00 North Street Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:00 North Street Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:00 New Queen Street Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:00 Victoria Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:02 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:03 St Johns Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:03 Valley Road Scarborough- vehicle stuck in floodwater

12:04 Victoria Road Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:04 Salter Road, Eastfield, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:05 Scalby Road, Newby, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:05 Hawthorn Walk, Eastfield Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:06 Valley Road Scarborough- vehicle stuck in floodwater

Crews pushed one car from floodwater and gave advice to people trying to drive through the water

12:06 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough – flooding in premises

12:07 Harvest Way, Eastfield, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:07 Sandside, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:07 Westbourne Grove, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:09 Northstead, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:09 Holbeck Hill, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:09 Avenue Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:09 Eastborough Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:10 Ramshill Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:11 Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough- flooding in open

12:11 Royal Crescent, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:11 Newlands Avenue, Newby, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:12 Queen Street, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:12 Newborough, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:15 Westbourne Grove, Scarborough- flooding in open

12:14 Scalby Road, Scarborough- flooding in open

12:15 Holbeck Avenue, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:15 Victoria Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:17 St Martins Place, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:20 Scalby Road Scarborough – flooding advice given

12:21 North Marine Road Scarborough- flooding advice given

12:22 Ramshill Road, Scarborough- flooding

12:26 Victoria Road, Scarborough- flooding inside premises

12:33 St Johns Road, Scarborough- flooding inside premises

12:35 Seamer Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:36 Northstead, Scarborough flooding in open

12:36 Napier Crescent, Seamer, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:39 Stepnery Road Scarborough vehicle stuck in flood water

12:46 Valley Bridge, Scarborough – vehicle stuck in flood water in underground car park.

Crews assisted with moving vehicle out of flood water

12:46 Ingle Close, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:53 The Spa, Scarborough flooding inside premises

12:53 New Queen Street, Scarborough- report of flood water going down

12:54 Queen Street, Scarborough - flooding inside premises

13:13 Londesborough Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

13:24 St Martins Avenue Scarborough flooding inside premises

13:25 Castle Road Scarborough flooding inside premises

13:25 Stepney Road Scarborough flooding in open

13:30 Castle Road, Scarborough flooding inside premises

13:58 Esplanade, Scarborough flooding inside premises