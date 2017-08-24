Which roads are still closed following yesterday's floods?

Following the flash flood in Scarborough yesterday, some roads remain closed due to damage caused by the torrential rain.

North Yorkshire County Council have compiled a list of all the roads that remain closed this morning.

Flooding in Scarborough

The following roads remain closed due to localised flooding and damage to the road surface.

Closed roads:

Valley Road between Westbourne Grove and Vernon Road

Peasholm Gap

Church Hill, Scalby

Trafalgar Road

Some roads which closed yesterday have now been opened, these include Dunslow Road, Westbourne Grove and Vernon Road, Hackness Road, A171 - northbound carriageway at the junction of Scalby Road and Station Road, Eastborough, Barrowcliff Road, Weydale Avenue, North Leas Avenue and Scalby Mill Road.

Some remain passable with care but the majority of flooded roads in Scarborough are now clear.

Emergency services were out in force to help residents dealing with the flooding. Eight fire engines and 50 firefighters were out in Scarborough dealing with flooding calls.

Scarborough has seen more than half of its expected rainfall for August in today's flash floods. The average recorded rainfall for Scarborough this month is 64mm.

However rainfall gauges Scarborough today have recorded between 30mm and 40mm.

For the most up to date road closures click here.

