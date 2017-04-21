Whitby goes back to black for Goth Weekend

Whitby Goth Weekend is here again!

The town will go back to black this weekend for an event celebrating the best in alternative music and lifestyle.

The acts confirmed to play at Whitby Pavilion tonight are Toyah, Bad Pollyanna, Deviant UK, Healthy Junkies.

Saturday: Aurelio Voltaire, Abney Park, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Magic Eight Ball.

The weekend was first founded in 1994 by Jo Hampshire and has since grown into one of the most popular Gothic events in the world.

Alongside the music, Goths coming to town can also enjoy the Bizarre Bazaar, an extensive range of market stalls offering the best in alternative clothing and other Gothic products.

A huge range of stalls pitch up in the Leisure Centre, Pavilion and other locations around town.

A club event in aid of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation is also planned for the Thursday night at Raw, featuring a live performance from Zeitgeist Zero. It starts at 9pm.

The weekend doesn’t just see Goths attend either, with a huge variety of alternative lifestyle groups heading to Whitby, including Punks, Steampunks, Bikers, Emos and Metallers.

Dates for the second Goth Weekend are yet to be confirmed but it usually takes place in late October or early November.

On Sunday there will be the annual charity football match at Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground between Real Gothic and Stokoemotiv Whitby.

The game kicks off at 2pm and money will be raised for a number of good causes.

It is always one of the highlights of the weekend.

This year, running alongside of the event will be a talk by Bram Stocker’s great-grand nephew Dacre.

Dacre Stoker has spent much of his life researching the work of his relative and is now set to visit Whitby to reveal his findings.

He said: “I have to say it sounds corny but the first time I went to Whitby, it was dark, cold and misty, we went to the Duke of York pub and I immediately got the feeling that Bram would have got, with the slick cobble stone streets and the mist rolling in from the sea,” he said.

Dacre added: “I am very excited about the show being during Goth Weekend. I have never really done this in a big way in the home town of the story. I think it will really enhance the experience of people coming to Goth Weekend. To do it then means a lot to me.”

Bram: The Man and the Literature will take place at the Met Lounge at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.