White Swan claims Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub title

The White Swan at Ampleforth has been named Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub for 2017.

Celebrity chef Brian Turner presented the award at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand at the Great Yorkshire Show.

A record number of votes were cast in this year’s competition, leading to 15 pubs being shortlisted.

Over 18,500 members of the public had their say, with The Royal Oak in Ripon coming second and The Carpenter’s Arms in Felixkirk coming third.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire pubs are world famous for their warm welcome and perfect pints and none more so than this year’s fantastic winner The White Swan, in this such a stunning part of Yorkshire.

“Competition was tougher than ever this year with a record breaking number of votes, proving just how proud everyone in Yorkshire is of all our brilliant ale houses.

“Huge congratulations to this year’s winner and a big thank you to everyone who entered, helping us shout loud and proud about all our pubs and inns who keep on raising the bar”

The top 30 pubs will feature in Welcome to Yorkshire’s Ale Trail. Thousands of copies of which will be distributed around tourist destinations across Yorkshire.