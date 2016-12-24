Why was police helicopter out over Scarborough?

Police have failed to give a reason for the high level of police presence, including a helicopter, in Scarborough.
A number of reports suggested a police helicopter and up to 12 police vehicles were called to an incident near Manor Road in the early hours of Friday (December 23).
Guy Smith also posted on Twitter: "Anybody know what the helicopter was doing 1.30am over Peasholm Park?"
The Scarborough News called North Yorkshire Police who said they were unaware of any incident and could not provide any information.