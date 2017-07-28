Wilson grabs first-ever win in York Summer event

Have your say

Nine mainly junior club members competed in the fourth round of the City of York Track and Field Summer League at the university’s sports village.

As usual the competitors took full advantage of competing at this venue with some personal bests (PB), and top three positions including three event wins.

Millie Wilson achieved her first-ever win in the league when winning an Under-15 Girls 100 metres race with a PB, of 15.2, and was sixth in the 800 metres with 2.53.5 and another PB.

Hannah Ellam was first in the long jump 4.93 and second in a 100 metres race with a 13.3 PB in Under-15 Girls events

Jenna Wheatman won the Senior Women’s hammer in 45.92 and remains undefeated in this event in the league

Other results for Under-15 Girls saw Jessica Raw take second in the high jump equalling her PB with 1.40 and fifth in the 100 metres with a 13.5 PB.

Isabel Matique was second in the 200 metres in 28.0.

Katie Robinson was second in the 100 metres 13.5 with a PB, fourth long jump in 4.25 PB.

She was fifth in the 200 metres in 29.0.

Issy Louth was third in the high jump in 1.40 and a PB and fourth in the 100 metres in 13.5 and another PB.

Danielle Raw was third in the shot with a 6.15 PB. Katie Mullaney was fourth in the shot in 5.93 and ninth in the long jump in 3.73.

Fifty-five club members plus a guest competed in the fifth race of the Summer Handicap Series.

The first finisher on handicap was Shirley Field, Sarah Gilbert was second and Wendy Pattison third.

The fastest male finisher was the in-form James Kraft who was first for the third time in the series.

Mark Colling was second fastest on his series debut and Alan Whelan was third fastest.

The fastest female finisher was Rhona Marshall who was also the fastest for the third time in the series.

Katie Rawnsley was second fastest and Sue Haslam third fastest.

Nine club members competed in the first-ever York Chocolate Run.

This consisted of a multi-terrain two-lap run of 10 kilometres around York’s Knavesmire overlooked by the racecourse grandstands, Terry’s Clock Tower and the Goddards which was a former home of the Terry family.

Chocolate-themed goody bags were given to the finishers.

Paul Thompson was first for the club in 12th overall of 185 with 44.19, and was followed by Paul Chapman 17th in 45.51 and Glenn Shelton 32nd in 49.59.

Jodene Langham led the club’s six females and was 10th female overall in 52.35.

Other female results times: Lisa Bourne 11th 52.52, Rebecca Dent 21st 55.32, Anna Kolos 22nd 55.34, Sally Kingscott 36th 58.47, Lesley Bayes 78th 66.14.

Juliette Pilgrim took part in the York Parkrun and achieved a PB of 24.44 after finishing 19th of 153 female.

Nineteen members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun, at which Linda Hinchliffe completed her 100th Parkrun and Liz Jones her 50th.

Hinchliffe finished 24th female and third Over-45 was joined by her dad Alan Keenan, who was 73rd male.

Jones was 47th and first Over-60.

Michael Dowson was the first for the club in ninth, Ruth Rutt was the first of the club’s 11 female in ninth.

The Scarborough AC Walk to Run Group staged a virtual race to raise funds for the Grenfell Tower Charity.

The aim was for participants to run or walk for 24 minutes which represented a minute for the 24 floors of the tower.

The event, which was arranged by Mike Padgham and attracted 40 runners, raising £300 for the charity.

Eleven members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

James Kraft was the winner and was close to a personal best, time for the run when finishing in 16:13 minutes. Glyn Hewitt was next in fifth, followed by Dale Hepples eighth and second Over-40.

Fay Hethershaw finished 11th and Alison Wiles followed in 27th.

David and Shirley Field took part in the Edinburgh Parkrun.

They took advantage of a fast course to record good Parkrun times.

David clocked 21.38 and was 81st of 304 men.

Shirley clocked her best Parkrun time for two years with 28.12 after finishing 76th of 212 females.