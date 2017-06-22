WIN a Boro shirt & season ticket!

Scarborough Athletic launched their new kit on Saturday night at their Scarborough Sport Village home.

As well as showing off the new strips, they also hosted a question and answer night with former Scarborough FC boss Russell Slade.

Boro’s players were also in attendance, meeting the supporters, having a tour of the ground and also signing Evo-Stik forms for the new campaign.

Current Boro boss Steve Kittrick was delighted with how the evening went.

He said: “It was a good night, it was good for the players to come down to have a look around the ground and then meet the supporters.

“It was also nice to meet Russell, we would all like to thank him for taking time out of his schedule.”

The Scarborough News have teamed up with Boro to give supporters the chance to win one of the home shirts, as well as a season ticket for the 2017-18 campaign.

All you have to do is answer our question for your chance to collect one of the top prizes.

Send your answers to martin.dowey@jpress.co.uk or post them to Sports Desk, Scarborough News, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield, Scarborough, YO113YS.

The deadline for the competition is June 30 at 5pm.

QUESTION

Who will Scarborough Athletic play in their first friendly game at the new Scarborough Sports Village?