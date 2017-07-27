Windshear lands North Sea honours

With strong Northerly winds forecast in the lead up to the Boyes-sponsored North Sea Yacht Race, crews were relieved to have a lighter weather system on the day.

The downside to this was that on the Saturday morning start the wind was fickle for getting down the coast to round Flamborough Head, the first tactical hurdle on the course.

Windshear headed out to sea straight after the turning mark in the South Bay and took an early lead.

The wind came and went through Saturday as the boats swept down past the Humber and into the Gas Drilling Fields.

During Saturday night the wind at one stage was blowing up to Force Five, which kicked up a nasty following sea.

This gave a lively ride, especially for the smaller boats, and had crews reefing and changing sails.

The next challenge was crossing shipping lanes and then gauging which side of the Dutch Windfarms to pass before heading into Ijmuiden harbour.

Ruffian crept into the lead as Windshear, Out of Nowhere and Troika tracked them.

As the wind died away, tactical moves were made and Windshear crept over the finish line with Ruffian following a short while later.

Boats came into Port through the night, so the handicapper could then work out corrected finish timesahead of a great presentation night.