Witness appeal to Scarborough verbal altercation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a verbal altercation that occurred in Scarborough.

Officers are investigating a verbal altercation between a man and a woman on Westwood Road in Scarborough.

The incident happened shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (August 6) outside McColls store. The couple had previously been travelling on a bus between Scarborough and Eastfield.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact the police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Georgina Hanson. You can also email Georgina.Hanson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170138312.