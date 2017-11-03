Wold Top brewing up to back Poppy Appeal

A Hunmanby-based brewery is marking a partnership with the North and East Yorkshire Poppy Appeal by producing a limited edition cask beer.

Wold Top Brewery’s light beer, Remember, 4.2% ABV, will be available at selected pubs in North and East Yorkshire from late October until Monday 13 November.

For each cask of beer sold, the Wold Newton based brewery will donate £10 to the Poppy Appeal. It is hoped that this figure will be supplemented by collecting tins in the pubs serving Remember.

Money raised from the appeal supports the work that the Royal British Legion does to help the Armed Forces community.

A Wold Top spokesman said: “We would like to encourage as many people to join us in enjoying a great beer that will benefit the Poppy Appeal during Remembrancetide.”

Paul Collingridge, corporate fundraiser for the Poppy Appeal, said: “We’d like to thank Wold Top Brewery for supporting and raising awareness of the Poppy Appeal.

“We hope to build on last year’s fantastic total of £700 and raise a record amount so that we can continue to support all generations of the Armed Forces and their families.”