Wold Top chases craft beer award

A popular beer from a Hunmanby-based brewery has attracted attention in the Great British Food Awards.

Wold Top Brewery’s Scarborough Fair IPA was named as a finalist in the Best Craft Beer category in the annual awards.

The beer faces competition from 10 others from around the country and is one of just two Yorkshire beers to have made the shortlist.

Organised by Great British Food Magazine, the awards were launched in 2014 and feature a host of celebrity judges including John Torode, Rachel Allen, Val Warner, and Nathan Outlaw.

Brewed using home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole, Scarborough Fair IPA, 6% ABV, also won a bronze medal at the International Beer Challenge 2016 and was named by The Independent as one of the best gluten-free beers earlier this year.

Brewery manager, Alex Balchin said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to hear that one of our beers has been shortlisted in the national awards.

“We’re very proud that Scarborough Fair IPA has reached the final of this prestigious award. It’s a great tasting beer that is also gluten free, so suitable for people with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.”