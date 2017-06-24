Wold Top’s open day event brews up £4,000 for charity

A Hunmanby-based brewery garden reported unprecedented visitor numbers at its annual Open Weekend.

Wold Top Brewery, based at the National Garden Scheme ‘Yellow Book’ garden, welcomed 724 visitors and raised more than £4,000 for National Garden Scheme charities when it opened its award-winning brewery and garden to the public.

Brewery owner, trained horticulturalist and National Garden Scheme assistant county organiser for North Yorkshire, Gill Mellor said: “We are always delighted to welcome people to Hunmanby Grange and to raise money for the National Garden Scheme, St Cuthbert’s Church at Burton Fleming and Kidney Research UK.

“Everybody enjoyed the gardens, the great food provided by Field and Forage and the ladies of the church, tours of the brewery and, of course, the beer.”

Hunmanby Grange is also the home of Muddy Souls Events and has opened its garden for 24 consecutive years under the National Garden Scheme.

Visit www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk to find out more about forthcoming events at the brewery.