Wold Top shortlisted for major rural award

A farm enterprise near Hunmanby has been named as one of the best in the UK by the Rural Business Awards as it announces its shortlist.

T Mellor and Son’s Wold Top Brewery, Agricola Bottling and Muddy Souls Events caught the attention of a panel of independent judges and has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Rural Diversification Project category of the prestigious awards.

The business was required to show how it had established a strong position in its marketplace, its contribution to the rural and wider business economy and demonstrate growth and commitment to the rural sector through a business or people focus.

It also had to express the business’ impact on the environment and outline a strategy for continued growth.

Director Gill Mellor said: “Our contribution to the rural and local business community is an important element of running our farm diversification businesses and we’re delighted to have reached the finals of the awards.”

Wold Top Brewery has been shortlisted alongside four other UK organisations.

The results will be revealed on Thursday 5 October.