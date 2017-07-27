Woman crashed in festival car park after drinking wine

A woman attempting to drive home from a music festival after drinking wine didn’t make it out of the parking space after crashing into another vehicle.

Shauna Hill, 23, volunteered to drive her and her friend home from Staxtonbury music festival on July 7 after sharing a bottle of wine when they decided it was too cold to camp at the site off the A64.

Colette Dixon, prosecuting, told Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, despite only owning a provisional licence, Hill took to the wheel but did not last long as she crashed into a Seat car and was seen by witnesses.

Police were attending the festival dealing with an unrelated matter but arrived at the scene where Hill, of Westway, Eastfield, was asked to participate in a roadside breath test, which she failed.

She was taken to Scarborough Police Station where she recorded 65mg per 100ml of breath, with 35mg being the legal limit.

In a police interview the following day she admitted to drink driving and driving without insurance on her friend’s Vauxhall Astra and pleaded guilty to the charges in court.

Marcus Topham, defending, said: “She is a single mum who gets rare opportunities to have an afternoon or evening off.

"Her friend drove to the festival where they intended to camp in a tent but it was too cold.

"Miss Hill’s friend was worse off than she was so she volunteered foolishly to drive them back.”

Charles Davis, chairman of the bench, disqualified Hill from driving for 22 months and ordered her to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge