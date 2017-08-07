Woman who died in crash on A64 is named

Police have named the woman who died in a crash on the A64 near Malton on Monday July 31.

She was 70-year-old Jackie Lamb from Settrington, near Malton.

Her family have released the following statement: "Norman, Vicki, Nicholas Lamb and their families are devastated at the loss of Jackie Lamb in this tragic accident.

“Jackie was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend to many. She was a well known and much loved figure in Settrington and beyond. She was a founding member of the tennis club and she will be sorely missed for her many unsung acts of social charity.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time”

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, which occurred on the A64 near Scagglethorpe at 3pm, to contact them, to help determine the circumstances around the incident.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision - a black Kia Sportage, a silver Hyundai i20 and a red Citroen Berlingo.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with any further information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team. Alternatively you can email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170135141 when passing on information.