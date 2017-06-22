Wonderful Westie Walk

Filey was awash with white wagging wonders on Sunday 11 June when a group of dog owners converged on the town for a beach walk.

The bi-annual Westie Walk, starring at least 166 West Highland Terriers and their owners, is believed to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.

Owners and their dogs had a fantastic time in the sun, running on the beach and walking along the promenade.

The walk was following by a fundraising event at the Belle Vue.

More than £1,500 was accrued on the day and the money will be spilt between the group’s chosen charities: Wyain, Many Tears, Yorkshire Coast Rescue and Westies In Need.

The next Westie Walk will take place on Sunday 8 October.