Working together to improve safety on A64

North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership, 95 Alive, has pledged to work closely with Highways England to help bring about improvement measures to increase road safety on the A64.

The safety partnership met last week following a double fatality involving pedestrians on the A64 near Welburn last month.

North Yorkshires Road Safety Partnership is looking at measures to increase road safety on the A64.

There was a similar double fatality on this stretch of the A64 near Crambeck.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s executive member for highways and road safety champion, said: “It is of great concern to everybody that there have been two double fatalities on this stretch of the A64 in such a short space of time and our thoughts are very much with the families of those who have died.

“The safety of residents and road users is a priority for all of us and North Yorkshire County Council will continue to work closely with Highways England who have responsibility for the A64 route.

“I have been in touch with the Neighbourhood Watch coordinator for Crambeck Village and have confirmed a meeting with local residents on Friday 7 July.”

Barrie Mason, chair of the 95 Alive partnership and the county council’s assistant director for highways, said: “As a road safety partnership we will work closely with Highways England to bring about improvement measures to increase road safety on this section of the A64 as a priority.”

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Safety is our number one priority and we will continue to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council and North Yorkshire Police to improve safety along the A64 route.”

Assistant Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, Amanda Oliver said: “Firstly we would wish to express our sympathy to the families of those who have died; our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“The A64 is one of our key routes for our safety camera vans, with a number of enforcement sites both east and west bound, to and from Welburn and Crambeck villages.

“Our vans focus on both speeding and mobile phone use.

“We will be increasing our policing presence to provide some reassurance to our local communities and will be working with our partners at 95 Alive to explore longer term solutions.”