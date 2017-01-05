World’s biggest fish & chip plaice opens

The world’s biggest fish and chip restaurant is due to open in Scarborough today.

Papas Fish and Chips has seating for 450 customers and is located opposite Morrisons in the former Hungry Horse pub premises.

Dino Papas and Chef Mike Astill ready to serve

Following a full refit, the restaurant and takeaway is ready to welcome its first customers and will provide around 100 jobs.

Dino Papas, a partner in the family business, said: “The process has been fantastic so far.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the local area and people having been coming over to see if we’re open yet!

“We’re really excited and we’ve taken quite a few bookings already.”

Dino Papas, staff member Ruth Cook and Sid Papas

Dino added that they have ample parking with 90 spaces available.

The business, which has been going since 1966, has two restaurants in Hull and is planning to open a new one in Cleethorpes within a year.