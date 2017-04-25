Yates hits the doubles as Boro go out

Having ploughed their way into the promotion race, Scarborough Athletic just ran out of steam on Tuesday night.

The effervescent form of recent weeks evaporated and the lactic acid set in, allowing Ossett Town to march through to the Evo-Stik North play-off finals with a 3-1 win at a boisterous Queensgate.

Maybe lacking the technical abilities of Steve Kittrick's side, Ossett made up for it in fight and they did that for the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Boro were minus their top scorer Benny Igiehon, who possibly would have provided the Ossett brick wall of Tyson Gay and Isaac Assenso with a firmer test.

Igiehon's height could have caused no end of problems in the opening minutes, as wideman Craig Nelthorpe whipped a number of delicious deliveries into the box that came to nothing.

Matty Turnbull did manage to get on one of the end of these crosses in the minutes that followed, but he scooped his effort over the bar from close range.

The game descended into a war of attrition after this, with Boro managing to find the head of the towering Gay and Assenso everytime they looked to advance forward.

The tight nature of the game was shattered just before the break thanks to an error from the Boro defence.

Niall Flint tried to usher the ball out of play when smashing it into the stand may have been a better option. His pocket was picked and Jason Yates clipped home from the tightest of angles.

Boro could have restored equilibrium right on the stroke of half-time when Cameron Murray skipped free, but his shot arced away from the right-hand post of a beaten Leigh Overton.

The hosts did grab their equaliser moments after the re-start thanks to the eagle eye of referee Mr Barrott.

He spotted a handball when Murray tried to dink the ball through a crowded box and Adam Bolder stepped up to stroke home what would be Boro's final competitive goal at Queensgate.

Ossett girded their loins and bombarded Boro with a string of set-pieces into the box.

The hosts looked to have survived this, despite the referee turning his back on what looked to be a clear penalty when Gay was volleyed in the backside.

But, having turned down that spot-kick, the officials must have felt a touch of guilt when Danny Frost fell cheaply in the box and Mr Barrott pointed at the spot.

A gleeful Yates stepped up to complete his double and restore the Ossett lead.

The crowd of 1,004 were hoping that Boro would bounce back from this blow, but in truth it was the knockout.

Ossett stretched their lead further in pedestrian fashion when a ball from former Boro man Steve Ridley wasn't defended and Ashley Jackson made it 3-1.

Happy with their efforts, Ossett crowded their back-line, shut the door and ended Boro's charge.

But at least Kittrick's outfit will have a great finish to the season and a top night to look back on before they make the final steps into Scarborough.