YH Training recognised for reservists help

YH Training, based in Scarborough, has been recognised as one of the country’s leading employers for its support of the Reserve Forces.

It was honoured at a special awards ceremony as part of the Government’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

The company was presented with Silver Employer Recognition Scheme award certificate, signed by the Secretary of State for Defence and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

The training provider was among only 10 organisations from across the Yorkshire region to earn the award.

The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Barry Dodd CBE and Brigadier Gerald M Strickland DSO MBE, Commander of 4th Infantry Brigade based at Catterick, at a ceremony in York.

Frank McMahon, managing director, said: “Our main area of support to the armed forces is to train young people for entry into the forces through our Military Preparation Courses which have been very successful. Last year we trained just under 100 people and a significant number of these were accepted into the forces. This year we are likely to train 150 young people.

“We currently employ 10 ex-forces personnel. Some of these are currently army reservists and this will increase as we further develop our provision. We are also assisting in the upskilling of reservists.”