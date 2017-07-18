Yorkshire man on Interpol list of most wanted alleged criminals in the world

A Yorkshire man is wanted by Interpol as one of the most wanted alleged criminals in the world.

Phillip Anthony Smith, aged 46, is wanted by police in the Philippines on suspicion of qualified theft.

A photo of the man, born in Hull, has been released by Interpol.

Smith is said to speak both English and Tagalog, a language of the Philippines.

Interpol is the world's largest police organization with 190 member countries.

Its primary role is to assist law enforcement agencies around the world in combating all forms of transnational crime and terrorism.

Do you have any information? Contact police on 101.