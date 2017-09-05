Youhill leaves Boro ahead of League Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic will go into tonight's Integro League Cup home clash against Sheffield FC without winger Rob Youhill.

The former Tadcaster and Darlington man has left the club in search of first-team football after failing to hold down a place in Steve Kittrick's starting line-up.

Youhill's fellow ex-Tadcaster teammate Dan Thirkell is also an absentee as he is suffering from illness.

Boss Kittrick said: "Rob has decided to leave us because he wants first-team football and he feels that his options of getting it would be better elsewhere.

"We wish him well for the future."

Tonight will be an opportunity for Boro's fringe players to stake their claim for a starting place.

The Boro chief added: "This will be a great opportunity for the lads on the periphery.

"It is up to them to go out there and impress, showing me that they want to play on Saturday at Brighouse.

"If they put in a good performance then that could well be the case."