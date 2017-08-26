Young farmers club hoping to harvest new members

Members of Rillington Young Farmers are holding a recruitment night next Tuesday (29 August).

The event is open to anyone aged between 10 and 26 and runs from 7:30pm at Rillington Village Hall.

A spokesman said: “You don’t have to be from a farming background to join. We will be doing a variety of activities so that everyone can get to know each other.”

On Tuesday 10 October the club will be hosting a farm safety talk with some training delivered through the campaign Yellow Wellies, which is funded by the NFU.