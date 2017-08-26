Young people asked to make their mark

Young people in the Scarborough and district area are being given the chance to vote on issues that matter to them.

Make Your Mark is a national ballot running until Saturday 30 September in which people aged 11 to 18 across the country can vote on the issues that matter most to them.

The voting will take place through ballot papers issued in schools, colleges and youth centres.

North Yorkshire’s Members of the Youth Parliament (MYPs) are urging young people across the county to take part.

North Yorkshire has three MYPs who were elected earlier this year by the North Yorkshire Youth Voice Executive and who sit on the UK Youth Parliament.

One of them is Kitty Jackson, who lives in the Scarborough area and represents the east of the county.

The MYPs said: “Young people are getting involved in politics, which is a good thing. Make Your Mark enables young people to have their voices heard about issues that we will then debate in the House of Commons.

“Yorkshire and Humber is the only region in the country where the Make Your Mark vote is increasing, and this year we want to achieve the most votes ever from North Yorkshire. We’re confident we can do that, but we need all secondary schools, colleges and youth organisations to take part. We’ll be visiting a number of these in September to promote the campaign.”

Young people will be able to vote on ten topics selected by MYPs from the Youth Parliament’s manifesto.

The five most popular isssues will be discussed by MYPs in the November debate at the House of Commons, chaired by the speaker John Bercow MP and broadcast on TV.

More information is available at www.ukyouthparliament.org.uk/makeyourmark.