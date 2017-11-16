Your chance to be judge and jury

Would you bail out any of these jailbirds to help St Catherine’s Hospice?

The hospice is holding a “Jail or Bail” fundraising event to help raise essential funds towards patient care.

The jail birds

Today, 10 Scarborough people and business leaders will be “locked up” in Scarborough’s old jail at Dean Road.

Inmates will use their contacts and public support in the hope that they will raise enough money to bail them out.

However, there may be some people who would prefer to keep these inmates behind bars!

If this is the case, supporters can pay to jail their chosen inmate and ensure they serve their full sentence.

Organiser Nicky Grunwell said: “This is the first time we have staged this fun event. We are really excited about how the day is going to pan out.

“Will everybody be bailed or will someone be left in at the end of the day?

“We are thrilled with our inmates and feel privileged that they have given up an entire day to help raise vital funds for patient care.”

To get involved and JAIL or BAIL your favourite (or least favourite) inmate, you can call Saint Catherine’s on (01723) 378406 state the name of the inmate and whether you would like to JAIL or BAIL them. Card payments and details will be taken over the phone.

Donations can also be received via their website www.saintcatherines.org.uk or bring in a cheque to Saint Catherine’s reception on Throxenby Lane of your JAIL or BAIL amount.

For further information about the day and information on the inmates visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/jail-and-bail