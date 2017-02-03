Search

Letter: Futurist site deserved more than £2m over 20 years

2m is that all over 20 years? No wonder they say its run down.

2m is that all over 20 years? No wonder they say its run down.

0
Have your say

Re the comments of Cllr Chance:

He admits that the council starved the Futurist of money - his words - by saying “decision to market the site was taken 20 years ago, since that time Scarborough Borough Council has spent in excess of £2m keeping it operational”.

£2m is that all over 20 years? No wonder they say it’s run down and he reckons the council don’t have the ability within their revenue to run it – well save £4m give it to the Save the Futurist group to run and prove you wrong.

And as for the Whitby piers, the council has a big history of letting things slide into disrepair then you turning round to say it’s too far gone to repair.

C Gray

Valley Road

Scarborough