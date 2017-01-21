Letter: Graham Taylor was an outstanding manager and a delightful man

I was very sorry to learn of the death of Graham Taylor, the former football manager.

I met him once. This was back in the 1970s, when I was a director of the old Scarborough Football Club, and he brought his Watford team to play us in a friendly.

Usually, the managers of league teams which played us in cup ties or friendlies couldn’t wait to get away after matches - I think they regarded coming to the old Athletic ground as a rather unpleasant experience to be ended as quickly as possible – but Graham came into the boardroom after the game and, over a beer, spent ages chatting about every aspect of football.

He was marvellous company, an outstanding football manager and a delightful man.

John Fawcett

The Glade

Scarborough