Letter: It wasn’t about politics

Never too late to prevent a big mistake.

The closeness of the vote to demolish the Futurist theatre should cause Scarborough Borough Council to stop and think.

The passion and strength of feeling provoked illustrates that many, many people want to keep the Futurist theatre, as a theatre.

But if councillors truly believe that redevelopment is right and they truly believe in democracy then why not put the issue to a public referendum? It is never too late and a council that is prepared to listen to the people and risk having to admit it was wrong will earn more respect than one which drives on with a risky plan on the basis of a one-vote margin.

This should not be about money or about party politics. It should be about the future of something that is precious and priceless for Scarborough. We have lost an awful lot of iconic buildings in Scarborough.

Before we make a truly historic decision it is, surely, worth asking the people who live and invest in Scarborough how they want this to proceed. It is too big a decision to make otherwise.

Mike Padgham,

managing director,

St Cecilia’s Care Services

Eastfield House

Eastway, Eastfield