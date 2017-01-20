Letter: Scarborough’s racing is a great ‘success story’

I would be most grateful if you could publish my sincere thanks and congratulations to all concerned for the superb Auto 66 Club weekend of events at the Royal Hotel - a much-needed treat to brighten the bleak midwinter between racing seasons.

The hotel staff worked hard and with good humour to provide a most enjoyable dinner, whilst the Friday riders chat show and Saturday prize-giving provided much fun and entertainment as always, with commentator and MC for the night, Tony Coupland, putting his extensive knowledge and anecdotes to their usual good use.

Well done to Scott Beaumont for securing ITV4 coverage of all four meetings this year and Scarborough should be rightly proud that as the host of England’s only motorcycle road racing, images of the town will indeed be seen all around the world, bringing increased visitor revenue to the town for the benefit of all.

Oh how I enjoy mixing in the highest class of company, as I did this weekend...250 people just a small part of what we all feel is one big racing family united in sport and friendship.

There are many sporting options available this year...Wimbledon, test match cricket, Royal Ascot, football (for those who can afford the exorbitant prices..perhaps the first recorded case in history of the poor willingly paying the wages of the obscenely rich) to name a few. For me, keep the strawberries and champagne, thank you - nothing tastes better than a bacon roll and a mug of tea whilst socialising with the hospitable, welcoming teams in their tents at admission prices which represent superb value for money.

There is no more skilful sport on earth nor better behaved and friendlier supporters...to the poor souls who have yet to see the light, please get behind this great Yorkshire success story, come and see what you have been missing all these years. There has never been a better time and you will never want to miss a meeting again!

Howard G Ligg

Gainsborough

Lincolnshire