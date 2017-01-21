Letter: Seeking all veterans who served in Korea

The Republic of South Korea Ministry of Defence request the names of all surviving veterans who served in the Korean Campaign.

Ken Keld a founder member of the British Korean Veterans Association is acting as co-ordinator for the North East area in conjunction with the Korean Liaising Officer tracing all veterans who served in Korea.

At the present time he does not know the reason or reasons for this request but he can assure you from his own personal experience the people of Korea are grateful for your part played in securing freedom for their nation, in their eye you will always be their hero.

This appeal, due to age factor, could in some cases be a problem but should sons, daughters, grandchildren or even friends who know of any such veterans please contact Ken Keld on their behalf, but only with their consent giving all their relevant details - present postal address, telephone number (if possible) or even email, plus all service details.

For those who use the postal service and require any further information or a reply, please enclose a stamped addressed envelope in all cases as this is being done on your behalf on a voluntary basis. All your replies will be strictly confidential.

Ken Keld can be contacted at 2 Penton Road, Cayton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 3TQ or telephone (01723) 585912 or email kenkeld@gmail.com with details.

