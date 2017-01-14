Letter: Teenagers cause upset in Vernon Road

Were you one of the lively teenagers kicking a big Coke bottle about in the street at the top of Vernon Road, near Wackers Fish and Chip Restaurant in Scarborough, on Tuesday December 27, at about 11.45am?

Because of your silly, irresponsible, wild behaviour you knocked over an elderly lady, causing her untold pain and great distress to her husband who was with her.

Luckily they got help from members of the public, who covered the lady with their coats, a nearby shop brought a chair out for the husband to sit on, an assistant from a sports shop came out with a blanket and a sheet of foil to help keep the lady warm. She spent nearly two hours laid on the damp pavement in pain and was very cold before an ambulance arrived.

To the young teenagers who knew that they had knocked the lady over, and went away laughing after giving a ‘mouthful’ to the lady’s upset husband who shouted at them – they had not the courage to say they were sorry or offer help for the consequences of their stupidity.

Should we be calling for pedestrian areas to be policed so that the elderly and infirm can feel safe to walk and shop?

It has not been the season of goodwill for this elderly couple, but many folk send their good wishes and concerns to them.

Mrs Anne Baron

Thorpe Bassett, Malton