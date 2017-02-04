Letter: Toilets must be kept on the site

I am writing re the closure of the toilets on Royal Albert Drive.

I am personally not concerned what will replace the cafe. However, I firmly believe the toilets should be retained.

The toilets serve people from that end of the beach, including surfers and swimming clubs, people parking between North and South Bay, anyone walking between North and South Bay, tourists, and the vast amount of young people who use the skate park.

Apart from the toilet available to patrons only at the cafes nearer North Bay, there is a huge distance to walk to the nearest toilet.

I believe it is a serious mistake to close the toilets.

Denise Slater

Folkton, Scarborough