Letter: Votes cast by councillors outside of area

A vote by councillors within the borough of Scarborough has resulted in a decision to demolish the Futurist theatre. Seemingly the vote was democratic. But in reality was it? It seems that there are 50 elected councillors within the borough. However, the borough covers a huge area, encompassing dozens of villages, several different towns and a great deal of the North York Moors.

It seems that of the 16 councillors who live in the town and represent wards in Scarborough 11 of these or 68.75% voted to save the Futurist. That is an overwhelming majority. Three of the Scarborough based councillors didn’t vote and only two or 12.5% voted to demolish the Futurist.

If we compare this to the six councillors who live in Whitby and represent wards in around that town only one of those six voted to save the Futurist. Two didn’t vote and three or 50% voted to demolish the Futurist.

Even a councillor who lives in the village of Lealholm, some 30 miles from Scarborough and represents the rural moors ward of Danby was entitled to vote and voted for the Futurist to be demolished.

It seems that councillors who neither live in nor represent wards in the town of Scarborough have resulted in the planned demolition of such a wonderful building and great asset.

If it was the Pavilion in Whitby that was faced with demolition I’m sure that Whitby councillors would do everything they could to save it.

Dale Edwards

Newborough Street

Bootham

York