Letter: Where is the council communication on things?

The controversy regarding the Futurist has focused Scarborough residents considerably over recent months.

I wonder if the council could update readers with an overall summary of what it intends to do with the Sports Centre in Filey Road and also the indoor pool in Ryndle Crescent as the new sport village, which sadly does not include new tennis courts.

I do not recall any reference if either have been sold, or, are still for sale.

I am also curious to learn when the hotel will be built next to the new waterpark.

Guy Smith

Peasholm Drive

Scarborough