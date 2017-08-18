Your votes can help YMCA dance off with youth title

YMCA Scarborough is asking people to give its theatre their backing ahead of a prestigious national youth awards ceremony hosted this autumn by business woman, Sky presenter, and BBC’s The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry.

The charity, which has operated in Scarborough for the past 171 years, has seen its theatre shortlisted as YMCA Training and Education Project of the Year in Youth Matters Awards 2017.

Youth Matters is YMCA’s national awards programme.

The YMCA Theatre is up against four other schemes within its award category. Other award categories include YMCA of the Year, Young Achiever of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Young Worker of the Year and Young Campaigner of the Year.

For over 30 years, Scarborough YMCA has used theatre and performing arts to support young people to build their self-confidence, learn new skills, make friends, and contribute to their local community.

Young people are involved in all aspects of the theatre - both on stage and behind the scenes.

Voting began on Monday and runs until midnight on Friday 25 August.

Public votes will be combined with judges’ choices and the three finalists will be announced on 29 August. Vote at www.ymca.org.uk/awards.