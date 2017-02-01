Beckett League AGM: Clubs reject rule change proposal and secretary Dobson set to stand down

Member clubs rejected a proposed rule change surrounding the calling off of games at tonight's AGM, while secretary Simon Dobson also announced he'll be stepping down at the end of the season.

The meeting opened with a minutes silence in honour of all those associated with the league who have sadly passed away during the past year.

One of these sadly lossed was Linda Goulding, wife of committee member and vice president Bernard, and it was announced that there'll be a memorial game played in her honour this year.

Secretary Simon Dobson delivered his report, which ended with him announcing that he'll be stepping down from the role at the end of this season on October 1 2017.

Several awards were handed out at the start of the meeting, with Thornton Dale winning the Spirit of Cricket Award for Division One and also scooping the Most Improved Ground Award.

Ebberston won the Spirit of Cricket Award for the Premier Division.

Snainton batsman Ben Norman collected the Paul Cooper Memorial Award after hitting 342 runs in 2016, while Harry Burton of Flamborough won the bowling award after taking 35 wickets.

Scalby stalwart Paul Hesp received the John Lockey Memorial Trophy after his superb haul of 50 wickets in 2016.

There were five committee directives passed through, including new rulings on behaviour of clubs and players on social media platforms, promoted club's ground criteria following promotion to the Premioer League, use of the loan scheme, which won't be available to Premier Division sides going forward, submission of team cards and child welfare officers.

An amendment to Rule 6H, which surrounds clubs using first team players after the 14th game of the season, was unanimously voted in by clubs, 26-0.

A rule change proposal to the way teams can cancel games due to poor weather from Staxton Cricket Club, seconded by Nawton Grange, didn't prove popular with the member clubs.

Five voted in favour as it was initially put up against the league's counter proposal, which received 11 votes.

The counter proposal then received nine votes, while 16 voted to keep the ruling as it currently is.

Richard Wilkinson, cricket development manager for North Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Cricket Board, closed the meeting with a presentation about the work the YCB do to help sides get extra funding and receive help with coaching.

2017 Beckett League League Formation:

Premier Division: Cayton, Cloughton (promoted), Ebberston, Filey, Forge Valley, Heslerton, Nawton Grange, Scalby, Seamer, Settrington (promoted), Staithes, Staxton.

Division One: Brompton, Bridlington 2nds (promoted), Flixton 2nds (relegated), Great Habton (promoted), Mulgrave (relegated), Sherburn, Staxton 2nds, Thornton Dale, Wold Newton, Wykeham.

Division Two: Cayton 2nds (relegated), Ebberston 2nds, Fylingdales, Ganton, Kirkbymoorside (promoted), Ravenscar, Scalby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds, Sewerby 2nds, Wykeham 2nds.

Division Three: Cayton 3rds (promoted), Flamborough, Flixton 3rds, Forge Valley 2nds (relegated), Muston, Nawton Grange 2nds, Pickering 3rds, Scarborough Rugby Club (promoted), Seamer 2nds, Snainton (promoted).

Division Four: Cloughton 2nds, Filey 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds, Ganton 2nds, Heslerton 2nds (relegated), Mulgrave 2nds, Muston 2nds, Ravenscar 2nds, Scalby 3rds, Scarborough Nomads, Sherburn 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds, Wykeham 3rds.

New teams: Mulgrave 2nds

Change of team names: Scarborough Rugby Club (formerly Hospitals Rugby Club), Pickering 3rds (formerly Ryedale), Scarborough Nomads (formerly Valley Bar Nomads).

Resignations: Lockton and Grindale.