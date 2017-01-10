Boro wait on two ahead of Spennymoor clash

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is waiting on the fitness of defenders Matty Turnbull and Dave Merris ahead of tonight's Doodson Sport Trophy home clash with Spennymoor.

Merris limped out of Saturday's loss at Burscough with a dead leg, while Turnbull missed the trip with an injured ankle.

Matty Turnbull has been struggling with an ankle injury

Boss Kittrick may be casting his eye over a new capture though, as he continues to build for the remainder of the Evo-Stik North season.

He said: "We are waiting on Matty and Dave, we'll just have to see how they are.

"There is a chance we might have a new face down, which will be a boost to us because at the moment we don't have the biggest squad."

Kittrick is also looking forward to pitting his side against a Spennymoor outfit, who are doing well in the division above.

"Spennymoor have gone up from our division and they are doing well up there," he added.

"They always have a good squad of players, so it will be interesting to see how we do against them, it is a great yardstick.

"The lads always like to test themselves against higher opposition as well, they'll be giving it their best shot."