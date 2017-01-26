Brining ready to tackle Super League elite

Scarborough’s Kriss Brining admits he can’t wait to get stuck into his Super League debut after scoring his first try for Salford Red Devils.

Brining, who learned his trade with the Scarborough Pirates as a youngster, crashed over for the Red Devils in his and the side’s second pre-season friendly against Halifax on Sunday.

Brining won’t be eased into life at the top of the game as the Red Devils tackle Challenge Cup victors Hull FC in their last pre-season friendly before a Super League opener at home to title holders Wigan Warriors on Saturday February 11.

The former York City Knights man can’t wait to get started now though.

Brining told The Scarborough News: “I’m really excited to get started. Pre-season has been mentally and physically draining, but I’ve enjoyed it.

“Wigan obviously won the Grand Final last year, so it will be a tough game to start with.

“I’m doing the best I can in training and I hope to be in the 17 come the Wigan game.”

Brining insists he’s learning more and more with every day spent on the training field with his new teammates.

“All the lads have been really welcoming, it’s a good group,” added Brining.

“I feel like I’m learning everyday. The attention to detail in all aspects of the game, intensity of training and the standards that are expected in terms of fitness levels, skill and communication are higher.”

On his first try for the club in their 13-6 win over Halifax, Brining added: “It felt good to get over for my first try, but to be honest I don’t really care who scores as long as we are playing well and winning.”