Appleton inspires Sherburn to Hospital Bowl success

Sherburn won the Scarborough Hospital Bowl after beating reigning holders Wykeham following an inspired performance by all-rounder Sam Appleton.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at the historic North Marine Road, skipper Dan Simpson and fellow opener Appleton soon laid siege to the potent Wykeham bowling attack.

Appleton, who latched onto anything slightly short or offline, hit a brutal 91, which included five fours and eight enormous sixes as he and the captain opened with a thrilling 131 run partnership.

Simpson continued the onslaught and he finished unbeaten on 63 as Sherburn posted an imposing 166-1 from their 15 overs.

Wykeham's James Bryant was key in the reply and he didn't disappoint the healthy crowd.

After a cautious start, Bryant soon found his range and took the attack to the Sherburn bowling line up but two Phil Pickard wickets coupled with a superb spell by Daley Wharton slowed their progress.

Sam Appleton smashed eight sixes in his matchwinning innings of 91 for Sherburn

Bryant made a superb half century, then launched four straight sixes into the Peasholm End, racing to 77 before falling to Wharton, who returned 2-10 from his four overs.

The chase then proved too much as Wykeham finished well short, on 120-7, Sherburn winning by 46 runs.

Competition secretary Simon Ridley thanked all for turning out to support the final, Scarborough Cricket Club for the use of the wonderful ground, umpires Keith Local and Colin Gates, both clubs scorers and was delighted to announced the game had been played in a terrific atmosphere by both sets of players which is a credit to both clubs and typifies the spirit of the competition.

Hospital Cup president Mick Blackborrow, who confirmed all the proceeds from the competition throughout the summer will go to Scarborough Hospital, then presented the Hospital Bowl to Sherburn captain Dan Simpson.