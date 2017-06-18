BECKETT LEAGUE: Premier Division & Division 1 - Turnbull turns over Scalby

Matty Turnbull turned in a terrific matchwinning performance as Ebberston eased to victory at Scalby in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division.

Turnbull smashed 105 and Jonny Mason added 27 as Ebberston posted 200-5 before the all-rounder got to work with the ball, taking 5-27 alongside Frankie Beal's 3-17 to ensure Scalby were all out for just 66, Chris Rankin hitting 20 of those runs.

Nasar Khan starred with bat and ball as Forge Valley beat struggling Settrington by 53 runs to stay top of the league.

Khan top-scored with 52 not out in Valley's 186-8, L Wannop (33) and Tom Brough (27) adding crucial runs with the bat.

Settrington were 133 all out in reply, Khan leading the charge with 4-20 as only Stephen Beal (40) and George Rounthwaite (38) contributed with the bat.

Champions Staithes suffered a shock defeat at third-from-bottom Nawton Grange.

Grange posted 168 all out, J Greenlay hitting 40, Jonny Pickard 32 and Phil Marwood 32, B Lewis taking 5-33 and Tom Steyert 3-25.

Only Richard Hegarty's 39 troubled the scorers as Staithes' reply withered to 106 all out, A Durrant taking 5-26.

Title-chasing Staxton bounced back from their bitterly disappointing Cayley Cup exit at Scalby with a comprehensive eight-wicket win at Cloughton.

Openers Paul Virr (27) and Ricky Nock (26) handed Cloughton a solid platform before ex Staxton man Ben Luntley hit a patient 44 as the hosts posted 144-9, Aussie all-rounder Rohan Diamond taking 4-35 and Dave Morris 3-21.

Jodie Robson weighed in with 53 and Morris hit an unbeaten 51 as Staxton cruised to 149-2 and claimed the 16 point victory.

Filey edged a high-scoring affair at home to Heslerton.

Ryan Baldry (69), Aaron Howard (39) and Tom Fitzgerald (37) all contributed to Filey's 243-7 before Phil Dickens' 3-51 helped ensure Heslerton fell 18 runs short on 225-7 despite 70 from Paul Bowes, 64 from Tom Benthall and 27 from R Bentley.

Seamer hammered Cayton by 107 runs as Gregg Chadwick's superb form with the bat continued.

Chadwick smashed 72 not out, Anthony Jenkinson added 59, Corey Towell hit 33 not out and Dave Graham contributed 27, Jake McAleese taking 2-32 and Harry Holden 2-51.

Matty Morris shone with the ball as he took 5-25 as Cayton were all out for 97, Gert Visser (2-19) and Paul Greenhough (2-33) as only Tom Sixsmith found form with the bat as he hit 45.

Mulgrave continued to blaze a trail in Division One, bouncing back from their first defeat of the season last week as they beat Thornton Dale by six wickets.

Dale made it to 178-7, G Hunt hitting 43, Tim Hunt adding 41, R Boyes making 30 and J Morrison 30, Craig Thompson taking 2-22.

Arron Leeman's outstanding season with the bat continued as he made 85 and C Knight added 83 not out as Mulgrave cruised to 182-4, A Hill taking 2-22 and Chris Headlam 2-45.

After beating Mulgrave last week, Brompton were brought back down to earth with a seven-wicket defeat at home to Sherburn.

Phil Pickard took 3-23 and Michael Holtby 3-25 as Brompton were all out for 95 before Craig Sanderson smashed 54 not out as the visitors moved comfortably to 99-3.

Wykeham beat Staxton 2nds by 86 runs.

Adam Eustace top-scored with 57 while Sam Colling added 27 as Wykeham posted 190-8, while Jack Pinder took 3-37.

Ezra Pashby (4-29) and Dave Pearson (2-19) ensured Staxton were all out for just 104 in reply.