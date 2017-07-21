BECKETT LEAGUE: This weekend's fixture list

There's a packed fixture schedule in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League this weekend.
PREMIER DIVISION
Cloughton v Staithes, Ebberston v Staxton, Heslerton v Cayton, Nawton Grange v Settrington, Scalby v Seamer
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Wykeham, Flixton 2nds v Thornton Dale, Great Habton v Brompton, Sherburn v Mulgrave, Staxton 2nds v Wold Newton
DIVISION TWO
Fylingdales v Scalby 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Ganton, Ravenscar v Scarborough 3rds, Wykeham 2nds v Ebberston 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Muston, Forge Valley 2nds v Flamborough, Pickering 2nds v Nawton Grange 2nds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Flixton 3rds, Seamer 2nds v Snainton
DIVISION FOUR
Forge Valley 3rds v Ravenscar 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds v Filey 2nds, Muston 2nds v Cloughton 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Heslerton 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Ganton 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Scarborough Nomads, Wykeham 3rds v Sherburn 2nds
SUNDAY
PREMIER DIVISION
Settrington v Forge Valley
DIVISION TWO
Scarborough 3rds v Sewerby 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Flixton 3rds v Nawton Grange 2nds
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.