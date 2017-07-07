Cayton conquer county rivals to continue school’s superb run

Cayton Primary School’s young cricketers are celebrating after beating off North Yorkshire’s finest at the University of York last week.

Having seen off competition from fellow Scarborough schools Gladstone Road, Seamer & Irton and Lindhead in their group matches at Cayton, they then scored 247-3 to beat Gladstone Road in the final, their opponents only making 205-7.

Cayton then travelled to York to tackle Craven, Knavesmire, Selby and Harrogate in their North Yorkshire finals group, with games forced indoors due to wet weather.

Having battled through their group, Cayton then took on Richmond in the final of the competition, with a qualifying place for the Yorkshire finals up for grabs.

Cayton posted 253-5, before their opponents were restricted to 226-7 in their replying innings.

The team, made up of Kobi Wilson, Jake Seastron, Leon Kennedy, Finlay Hopper, Will Stokoe, William Meadowcroft, Reggie Steels, Maisie Husler and Alfie Kneeshaw, will now travel to Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club in Leeds on Tuesday July 11, when they will take on the county’s finest.

Following their victory at the Scarborough event recently, Cayton’s girls will also be travelling to Hunslet Nelson to contest the Yorkshire finals, their tournament taking place a day earlier on Monday.

Teacher and coach Mark Vasey said: “It was another great effort from the team, especially how quickly they adapted to playing indoors to different rules.”