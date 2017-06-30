Cayton girls match boys’ efforts with win at Wykeham event

Following on from the success of their boys Kwik Cricket team last week, Cayton Primary School’s girls won their Scarborough Area Tournament at Wykeham on Monday.

Cayton won their group games against Seamer, Northstead and Newby and beat off competition from Lindhead in the semi-finals to get to the final before beating Northstead for a second time by 10 runs to go through to the North Yorkshire Games final on July 10.

The victorious Cayton team beat off competition from a host of other primary school teams including Newby & Scalby, Seamer & Irton, Lindead, Filey and Northstead to emerge as the winners.

The Cayton team was made up of captain Maisie Hustler-Bell, Alisha Thompson, Caitlin Ingram, Faith Leppington-Betts, Abi Pollard, Emily Stokoe, Ruby Pennock and Katie Todd.

Coach Mark Vasey said: “The girls played fantastically to win their group and then go on to beat Northstead in the final as well.

“They did so well, especially considering this was their first proper tournament.

“Hopefully they can continue that form in the regional finals next month.”

The girls’ victory matched the efforts of their boys’ team last week.

Vasey was delighted that both their teams emerged victorious from their repsective events.

“It’s great that Cayton now hold all the cricket cups in Scarborough,” added Vasey.“The boys did superbly as well and won all their games on the way to qualifying for their regional finals.”

RESULTS

Semi-finals

Cayton beat Lindhead

Northstead beat St.Martin’s

Final

Cayton (269-1) beat Northstead (259-1)